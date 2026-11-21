Poland Launches EU Coalition to Block Russia From 2027 Venice Architecture Biennale

Poland has initiated the formation of a political coalition to prevent Russia from participating in the 20th International Architecture Exhibition in Venice, scheduled for 2027. According to an EU source, 11 countries have joined the initiative: Austria, Croatia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Romania, and Sweden. The status of Russia's participation is set for discussion at a meeting of EU culture ministers in Brussels this Friday.

Photo: commons.wikipedia.org by MOs810 Polish flags

In a joint appeal, the coalition argues that Russia's limited return to the Venice Biennale of Art this year prompted significant political and moral objections. The authors state that using cultural platforms for political propaganda and the legitimization of actions against Ukrainian heritage is incompatible with the principles of international cooperation, asserting that the universal value of culture is lost when it becomes a tool for a covert political agenda.

The signatories reference a consensus reached at the EU summit in June, where member leaders agreed that the normalization of Russia's participation in international sporting and cultural events should not occur until peace is established in Ukraine. The letter calls for the alignment of EU political decisions with current economic and individual sanctions to block attempts to use cultural events for Russian narratives.

The appeal cites the systematic targeting of Ukrainian cultural heritage as justification for the ban. Specifically, the authors point to attacks on the Odesa Dovzhenko Film Studios in Kyiv on June 2, June 15, and the night of October 6-7, which resulted in the destruction of 18 buildings and a collection of over 100,000 costumes. According to the authors, by the end of September, Russia had destroyed more than 2,000 cultural heritage sites and over 2,500 cultural institutions in Ukraine.