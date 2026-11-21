Greece Allocates €1.17 Billion for Port Modernization and Subsidized Island Ferry Routes

Greece is allocating 1.17 billion euros to secure its maritime connectivity and port infrastructure. Minister of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy Vassilis Kikilias announced that 500 million euros are earmarked for port modernization, while 670 million euros will support scheduled ferry services linking the mainland to remote islands.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены Special economic zones. Port with containers and cranes

The funding for ferry routes targets services that rely on state subsidies rather than market profitability, maintaining critical logistics for island economies and the tourism sector. The government views these investments as a means to prevent disruptions in local activity and ensure stable resource movement across the archipelago.

Speaking at the Second Euro-Mediterranean Economic and Business Forum, Kikilias noted that the sector is expanding employment opportunities for youth, extending beyond traditional seafaring to specialized roles in the maintenance of floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs). Piraeus currently hosts over 1,800 shipping companies, leveraging the city's capacity to handle large-tonnage tankers through deep-water fairways.

The strategy also includes a restructuring of national shipyards to recover industrial competencies in both repair and production to meet current global market demands. This effort is positioned as part of Greece's role as a transit hub between three continents, requiring unified standards and sustainable corridors to integrate its territories into a single economic system.