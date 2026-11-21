Uzbekistan Opens New Tashkent and Infrastructure Projects to Turkish Investment

Uzbekistan is offering Turkish firms direct entry into the construction of "New Tashkent," the expansion of transport networks, and the acquisition of state assets. President Shavkat Mirziyoyev outlined these opportunities during the first session of the Uzbekistan-Turkey business support council, focusing on the shift from simple trade to localized production and infrastructure ownership.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Development of the region

In the infrastructure sector, the proposal targets the development of residential and commercial complexes, hotels, educational and healthcare facilities within the New Tashkent project. Transport priorities include the construction of toll roads, airports, and logistics centers. In agriculture, the focus is on the joint production of organomineral fertilizers and machinery, the building of greenhouses and cold-storage warehouses, and the implementation of water-saving technologies.

The objective is to establish a vertically integrated system linking cultivation, processing, and distribution through large retail chains to localize the food supply chain.

To facilitate this integration, Uzbekistan plans to privatize state assets, real estate, and land plots valued at $8.4 billion between 2026 and 2027. These funds are intended to finance high-capital infrastructure projects.

Recent operational results of this partnership include the modernization of power grids in the Samarkand region and the construction of a new international airport in Bukhara. In 2025, a Turkish investor acquired the state share of the Samarkand Automobile Plant. To incentivize further entry, the government has established a specific tax and regulatory regime with additional benefits for large investors operating within the New Tashkent zone.