Uzbekistan Reports 62.3% Teacher Certification Failure Rate in National Audit

Data from Uzbekistan's National Agency for Quality Assurance in Public Education reveals that 62.3% of teachers failed professional certification over the last two years. The analysis covers six testing phases conducted across 14 regions, spanning 46 subjects and specialties between 2024 and 2026.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены Uzbekistan. Auditorium with students

A total of 47,936 teachers participated in the assessments, representing 6.9% of the country's teaching workforce. Of these, 12,693 educators successfully earned certification. The majority of successful candidates scored between 56 and 70 points. A smaller group of 4,778 participants scored between 72 and 85, while only 608 individuals-3.4% of those certified-scored 86 or higher.

The Agency also tracked success rates based on the candidates' educational background. The highest percentage of successful certifications was found among graduates of classic state universities at 39.9%. This was followed by graduates of specialized and other higher education institutions (37.6%) and specialized pedagogical universities (37.2%). The lowest success rates were recorded among those with secondary specialized education (24.7%) and graduates of foreign educational institutions (23.3%).