South West Water prepares emergency measures for one million customers during severe drought

South West Water (SWW) has developed contingency plans that could see water supplies cut off for up to three consecutive days for approximately one million households in England should a "stage four severe drought" occur.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Виктор Бушуев is licensed under Все права защищены WATER DEFICIENCY

The emergency framework involves roughly 60 organizations, including emergency services and local councils. Donna Manson, leader of the Devon County Council, detailed these preparations during a cabinet meeting last Tuesday. Implementation would require local authorities to coordinate the distribution of bottled water. Richard Keeling, a cabinet member for social services, identified a critical risk for approximately 33,000 vulnerable individuals under care and residents of nursing homes who would require priority emergency water supplies.

The Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (Defra) stated that there are currently no plans to implement rationing and no immediate impact on public supplies is expected. However, the ministry requires regions prone to severe drought to maintain such emergency plans. SWW confirmed these measures are a "last resort" and are not expected this winter, though they follow a record-breaking summer and low reservoir levels. Richard Stanbrook, SWW's drought program director, noted that recovering from the drought status by spring would require at least 120% of average annual rainfall over the next six months.

The planning process has faced criticism from local officials. Julian Brazil, leader of the Liberal Democrats on the Devon Council, claimed the local government was excluded from the development of the plans, which were discussed in closed meetings between COBRA and SWW, and only received the document they are now expected to execute. Additionally, Richard Tice of Reform UK highlighted a contrast in priorities, noting that SWW paid £200 million in dividends to shareholders over the last two years despite ongoing infrastructure failures and network leaks.