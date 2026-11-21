Costa Rica Confirms Five Imported Measles Cases Amid Americas Regional Resurgence

Costa Rica confirmed five imported measles cases as of November 13, 2026. According to the country's Ministry of Health data from September 4, 2026, no deaths have been recorded. The last endemic case in the country was identified in 1999, which allowed Costa Rica to maintain its measles-free status until recent changes in the regional epidemiological situation.

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The resurgence is driven by the re-establishment of viral circulation in neighboring countries. In November 2026, Brazil, Mexico, and the United States lost their measles elimination status because the same virus genotype circulated in those nations for at least 12 months. Canada lost this status earlier, in 2025. Consequently, the entire Americas region lost its verified regional measles elimination status. Reports from the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) indicate that 58,213 cases were confirmed in the region by November 13, 2026. Mortality figures vary across PAHO documents, ranging from 82 to 114 deaths, corresponding to a rate of approximately one to two deaths per thousand infected individuals.

Measles is a highly contagious viral disease transmitted through the air. Symptoms typically begin with fever, cough, runny nose, and red eyes, followed by a rash that spreads from the face to the body. The illness can lead to severe complications, including pneumonia, diarrhea with dehydration, ear infections, and encephalitis, which can result in neurological sequelae. In rare cases, subacute sclerosing panencephalitis-a progressive and fatal condition-may develop years after the initial infection. Complications are more common in young children and pose a high risk for pregnant women and individuals with immunodeficiency.

Countermeasures in Costa Rica rely on a routine vaccination schedule. The standard regimen involves two doses of the MMR (measles, rubella, and mumps) vaccine: the first at 15 months of age and the second at 4 years. Additional doses are administered only when specific medical indications exist, such as preparation for travel to areas with active virus circulation or participation in special campaigns.

Lack of vaccination is not always due to refusal. It frequently stems from barriers to accessing medical services, doubts about safety, misassessment of risks, or exposure to false information. Medical contraindications also prevent the administration of the MMR vaccine, such as during pregnancy or in cases of severe immunodeficiency.