Bradesco Chief Warns Brazil Debt Trajectory Will Dictate 2027 Growth Regardless of Politics

Brazil's economic outlook through 2027 depends primarily on fiscal policy and market confidence, according to Marcelo Noronha, head of Bradesco, one of the country's largest private banks. Noronha indicates that current trends in government debt dynamics are predetermining GDP outcomes regardless of separate political factors.

Photo: Pravda.Ru Brazilian real - banknotes and coins

The central risk is the inertia in managing public debt. If the current trajectory continues, the debt-to-GDP ratio could rise to 89% by 2027, up from 83% at the end of this year. This debt load transmits directly to the currency: high leverage erodes investor confidence, leading to the devaluation of the real. Noronha notes that a currency rate sustained at 5.80 reals per dollar over four months will trigger inflation, which in turn blocks reductions in the Selic rate and tightens the credit market.

Credit conditions are further constrained by household debt, with debt service consuming nearly 29% of income, pressuring the middle and lower classes. For businesses, borrowing costs reach 20% due to spreads and the IOF tax, based on a Selic rate of 13.75%. This environment pushes companies with low EBITDA margins toward higher leverage-reaching net debt/EBITDA ratios of 3x. Consequently, the forecast for credit portfolio growth next year remains modest at approximately 6%.

Noronha views the government's Senate-approved fiscal adjustment plan as insufficient. He argues that reversing the trend requires more aggressive measures in the first year, specifically revising tax exemptions, which currently total 580 billion reals. Reducing inefficient exemptions with low social returns would create budgetary space and stabilize debt, eventually strengthening the real and lowering inflationary pressure.

Internally, Bradesco is integrating AI and shifting from general investment to a specific efficiency metric: Return on Tokens (ROT). The bank has deployed AI across three levels: Bia Cliente for customer service, Bia Tech for developer support, and Bia Corporativa for internal operations. While AI has changed how business processes scale, Noronha emphasizes the necessity of human oversight to prevent model hallucinations.

Regarding cybersecurity, the bank's head notes that while investments are growing alongside technological advancement, a legislative vacuum persists. The lack of clearly defined cybercrime statutes in Brazil results in penalties that are too lenient to serve as a deterrent.