Uzbekistan's 95% Vaccination Rate Faces Immunity Gaps Despite Measles Drop

Uzbekistan has maintained a vaccination coverage rate exceeding 95% for the last decade, yet the country continues to record cases of measles, meningococcal infection, chickenpox, and brucellosis. Vitaliy Kurbanov, Deputy Chairman of the Committee for Sanitary-Epidemiological Security and Public Health, attributes this gap not to a lack of programming, but to specific vulnerabilities in immunity formation.

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For diseases like measles, full immunity requires two doses: one at age one and another at age seven. Children who miss the second dose, or those born to mothers who were not timely vaccinated and thus lack passive immunity, remain susceptible. These specific subgroups create pockets of vulnerability that allow infections to persist despite high national averages.

Epidemiological data for the first ten months of 2025 shows a marked decline in several infections compared to the previous year: acute respiratory viral infections decreased by 15%, viral hepatitis by 23.3%, and influenza and flu-like illnesses by 64.2%. Measles cases dropped from 20,940 in 2024 to 2,542 in the current period. To sustain this trend, the state acquired 1.6 million doses of the measles vaccine for infants aged 6 to 12 months, individuals with single-dose history or no prior vaccination, contact persons, and the population under 30.

Since 2020, the state has fully funded vaccine procurement, with annual expenditures reaching $20 million, up from $2 million in 2004. The national calendar provides free vaccination against 13 diseases. Long-term outcomes include zero reported cases of polio since 1996, and zero cases of diphtheria and neonatal tetanus since 2002. Hepatitis B incidence has decreased 200-fold since 2001, while rotavirus infections fell by 45%, eliminating deaths among children under five from the disease.

To address public concerns regarding vaccine composition, the Committee for Sanitary-Epidemiological Security collaborated with representatives from the Committee for Religious Affairs to confirm that the vaccines comply with religious norms and contain no prohibited substances. Each batch undergoes verification based on WHO recommendations and testing at national research institutes.

Regional authorities track every unvaccinated child, dividing them into two groups: those with medical contraindications and those whose parents refuse vaccination. For the latter, the Committee, mahalla (neighborhood council) activists, and media representatives conduct direct outreach within families and local clinics to explain the necessity of the procedure.