Romania's Pillar 2 Pension Assets Reach 237 Billion Lei Amid Policy Tensions

Romania's mandatory private pension system, known as "Pillar 2," currently covers more than 8.5 million citizens, with total assets reaching 237 billion lei. According to the Association of Private Pension Funds of Romania (APAPR), this averages to approximately 28,000 lei per participant.

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Since its inception in 2008, the system has generated a net investment income of 95.5 billion lei, representing nearly 40% of total accumulations. While funds reported a record 19.2% return in 2025, the long-term average annual yield stands at 8.5%, outperforming the inflation rate of 4.8%.

A central tension exists regarding the contribution rate. Although the original framework planned for 6% of gross salaries to enter the second pillar, the current rate is 4.75%, with the remainder diverted to the state pension fund to cover immediate government obligations. While the budget strategy agreed with the European Commission includes a return to the 6% rate by 2031, implementing this would increase Romania's budget deficit, which is already among the highest in the European Union.

The voluntary pension system ("Pillar 3") faces stagnation due to an outdated tax deduction limit. The 400-euro annual cap has remained unchanged for 18 years, despite five-fold growth in average salaries. Industry representatives are proposing to link this limit to the minimum wage to ensure automatic indexation.

Private pension assets, totaling 12% of Romania's GDP, are heavily concentrated domestically, with approximately 95% invested within the country. These funds purchase nearly one-third of new government bonds and own about half of the shares in free float on the local stock exchange. This structure ties the future solvency of retirees directly to the financial stability of the Romanian state.

New regulations under Law No. 2/2026 will change the disbursement process starting January 5, 2027. Retirees will be able to withdraw up to 30% of their accumulated capital as a lump sum, with the remainder paid monthly over eight years. Participants with total savings of less than 12 social benefits may withdraw the full amount immediately. Unlike state pensions, these private funds are considered personal property and are inheritable.