PSOE-Canary Islands Proposes Paying Family Caregivers the Minimum Wage

The regional branch of the PSOE in the Canary Islands has proposed a shift in the financial status of family caregivers, suggesting for the first time that the role be recognized as paid employment. Under this proposal, compensation for caregivers would be aligned with the minimum wage.

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The initiative seeks to bridge the gap between the actual labor of caregiving and the current legal absence of income for those performing these duties. Beyond direct payment, the plan includes adjustments to social security contribution systems. This is intended to provide caregivers-the majority of whom are women-access to full pension benefits, as the lack of official employment during caregiving periods currently strips them of social security protections.

The proposed support mechanism includes several specific instruments:

Expansion of "family respite" programs to allow temporary transfer of the dependent to specialists;

An increase in available spots at day centers for social assistance;

The legal establishment of social services as a "fourth pillar" of the welfare state through a comprehensive social care law.

Data indicates that women comprise over 70% of caregivers in Spain. The proposal cites a systemic failure in 2012 when budget cuts led to 160,000 caregivers being removed from the insurance contribution system within a single month, impacting future pensions. That insurance mechanism was not restored until 2018.

The Spanish government currently plans to allocate an additional 7.2 billion euros toward the dependency system, which may provide the financial framework for implementing such measures nationwide, including in the Canary Islands.