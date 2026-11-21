Costa Rica Enters Ultra-Low Fertility Era with 1.12 Children per Woman

By the end of their reproductive years, women in Costa Rica now have an average of 1.12 children, a statistic that places the country in a state of "ultra-low fertility" since 2021. This status, defined as a total fertility rate below 1.5, signals a fundamental shift in demographic and health priorities. The focus is moving away from supporting large families toward ensuring the survival quality of each individual child and the health of mothers in a context of rapidly shrinking birth cohorts.

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While total fertility has declined, infant mortality has also dropped, yet structural barriers to healthcare access persist. In 2025, the infant mortality rate stood at 8.42 per 1,000 live births, down from 10.21 in 2024, representing the survival of 86 additional infants compared to the previous year. However, the timing and causes of these deaths reveal critical vulnerabilities: 72.5% of all infant deaths occur in the first week of life, and 83.2% are caused by perinatal conditions or congenital anomalies. This indicates that the critical period remains the birth process and the first hours of life, where direct access to qualified medical staff and equipment determines the outcome.

Regional disparities in healthcare access

Official data for 2025 shows that infant mortality rates exceed the national average in the provinces of Puntarenas, Limón, Guanacaste, and Cartago. These regions often face lower densities of medical facilities and logistical challenges in transporting patients to specialized hospitals. Gender disparities are also evident, with mortality rates for boys at 8.94 per 1,000, higher than the 7.88 for girls. These figures illustrate how formal rights to medical care collide with practical barriers such as distance, emergency response times, and the availability of diagnostic tools in specific residential areas.

Shifting family structures and reproductive health

The decline in births is accompanied by a reduction in marriages. The marriage index, measured as the number of marriages per 1,000 population, fell from 5.49 in 2015 to 4.50 in 2025. The National Institute of Statistics and Censuses (INEC) attributes this trend primarily to a drop in church marriages, while civil unions remain stable. This shift implies that traditional institutions supporting family welfare are losing weight, forcing the state to adapt social assistance mechanisms to new forms of family relationships.

Maternal mortality, despite fluctuations, shows a long-term positive trend. In 2025, the rate was 1.54 per 10,000 births, down from a peak of 4.05 in 2021 and slightly above the 1.00 recorded in 2023. These variations highlight the dependence of birth safety on the quality of obstetric care and the timeliness of complication detection. For each woman, this metric is a matter of life and death, contingent on the effectiveness of her local medical facility and the speed with which critical assistance can be provided.