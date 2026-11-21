EU Approves Germany's Combined Carbon and Electricity Aid, Opening Path for Greece's Draft

The European Commission has approved Germany's support framework for energy-intensive industries, marking the first time Brussels has authorized companies to combine two distinct forms of state aid: compensation for carbon allowance costs and direct reductions in electricity prices. This regulatory shift serves as a precedent for Athens, which is currently drafting a similar notification to the Commission.

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The approval relies on the temporary METSAF legal regime, which remains in effect until the end of 2026. Previously, EU rules prohibited stacking these subsidies for the same consumption volume. The new norms lifted this restriction to stabilize industrial output during a period of high energy costs.

In Germany, the updated regime takes effect on March 1, 2026. Under these rules, firms can receive an additional electricity subsidy covering up to 50% of the consumption volume already covered by CO₂ quota compensation. A key distinction is that this additional subsidy does not trigger decarbonization obligations.

Berlin has also revised the list of beneficiaries eligible for indirect carbon cost compensation. For sectors listed in Annex I of the EU directives, the reimbursement rate reaches 80%, while it stands at 75% for other eligible industries. The annual budget for the German program from 2026 to 2030 has been increased by an average of €1.6 billion.

Athens is preparing a two-stage support package valued at €95 million. In the first half of 2026, companies not receiving carbon compensation can access electricity price reductions of up to 50%, with a threshold price set at €50 per MWh.

From August to December 2026, Greece plans to utilize the expanded METSAF regime. Companies already receiving carbon compensation will be eligible for an additional electricity aid of up to 25% of their total consumption. For all other firms, the limit will remain at 50%.

Period Support Conditions January — July 2026 50% price reduction for companies without CO₂ compensation. August — December 2026 Activation of METSAF regime: 25% additional aid for CO₂ compensation recipients and 50% for others.

Outlook beyond 2026 remains uncertain as the temporary METSAF regime expires on December 31. Greek authorities are monitoring the market and have not ruled out further measures if energy prices become critical.