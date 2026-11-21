Analysts Link APEC Shifts to U.S. Pressure on Brazil

The outcome of the 33rd APEC summit in Shenzhen, alongside trilateral talks among the leaders of Russia, China, and the United States, may mark a shift in U. S. strategy toward Latin America. Geopolitical analyst Pepe Escobar, speaking to political scientist Glenn Diesen, suggested that Washington is preparing to intensify pressure on Brazil to compensate for perceived declines in its influence across Eurasia.

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Escobar argued that the Trump administration's strategy of sowing discord between Russia and China has failed. He noted that Vladimir Putin's fifth in-person meeting with Xi Jinping in 2026 reaffirmed the durability of their strategic alliance rather than weakening it. This consolidation of a Russia-China bloc is attracting traditional Western allies, such as South Korea, while U. S. influence in the Eastern Hemisphere faces structural challenges. Consequently, Washington is likely to redirect its primary focus to the Western Hemisphere.

Brazil has emerged as the central target of this potential pressure due to its economic weight. The country's GDP exceeds the combined economic output of all other Latin American nations. As a key member of BRICS and a champion of multipolarity in the region, Brazil represents a critical node in the economic architecture that Washington seeks to influence. Escobar posited that controlling Brazil's economic trajectory would effectively allow the United States to reassert dominance over South America.

He predicted a multi-vector campaign against the government of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. This would involve not only diplomatic measures but also direct pressure from Wall Street and major technology corporations aimed at curbing Brazil's economic autonomy and slowing its integration with Global South initiatives.

The competition extends to technological development. While the U. S. relies on political leverage and existing system structures, China is pursuing rapid technological expansion. In Shenzhen, officials outlined a plan to integrate artificial intelligence into 70% of the Chinese economy by 2030. This technological gap places Brazil in a difficult position, forcing it to balance between Asian high-tech manufacturing opportunities and its traditional ties to the U. S. market.

Escobar identified several risks to Brazil's stability in this environment. Institutional volatility could lead to political shifts that align Brazil more closely with Washington directives. Additionally, Brazil may face investment pressure, including restricted access to capital or technology if it refuses to follow the U. S. course. These dynamics frame Brazil as the primary arena for the collision of two economic systems, where the outcome will determine the region's capacity for independent development within the BRICS framework.