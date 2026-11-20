Ecuador Deploys Emergency Shelters and Health Interventions Across Nine Provinces After Floods

Ecuadorian authorities have deployed a coordinated emergency operation across nine provinces following heavy rains that triggered floods and landslides, displacing hundreds of families. The National Risk Management Directorate (SNGR), working with emergency services, has established temporary shelters in Guayas, Los Ríos, Manabí, El Oro, Galápagos, Pichincha, Chimborazo, Azuay, and Santo Domingo to provide immediate accommodation and basic necessities for those who lost their homes.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Flood, aerial view

In areas completely isolated by rising waters, fire department boats serve as the primary evacuation method, moving residents from flooded structures to safety. For displaced families, authorities have distributed aid kits containing personal hygiene products, kitchenware, bedding, and cleaning supplies to help them re-establish basic living conditions in temporary settings.

Health officials have intensified medical monitoring in the shelters to mitigate disease risks associated with overcrowding and standing water. The Ministry of Health has launched a two-pronged preventive strategy: a mass vaccination campaign to curb the spread of respiratory infections, including influenza, and the distribution of mosquito nets to families to prevent the proliferation of vectors for dengue fever in the post-flood climate.

Infrastructure recovery operations are proceeding in parallel with humanitarian aid. Heavy machinery is currently clearing drainage channels clogged with mud and debris, a task supported by professional technical staff and volunteers from the "Jóvenes en Acción” youth program, who assist with logistics and continuous situation monitoring in the affected zones.