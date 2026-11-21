Chilean President Boric Seeks Investment Predictability in Tokyo Talks

Chilean President Gabriel Boric's visit to Tokyo centered on a specific diplomatic proposition: that institutional predictability is the prerequisite for renewed foreign investment. While the trip involved ceremonial exchanges with Japanese business leaders, the substantive negotiation focused on the mechanism through which investment barriers are removed. Boric framed the bilateral relationship, which spans 130 years, as resting on the strict execution of prior agreements, citing the 1897 Treaty of Friendship, Trade, and Navigation and the 2007 economic agreement that established Chile as Japan's first South American partner under that framework.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by parisli72, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/ Tokyo, Japan

The core of the discussion involved Japan's status as Chile's largest Asian investor and fourth-largest trade partner. Boric detailed the concentration of Japanese capital in specific sectors, including copper mining, renewable energy, telecommunications, infrastructure, water supply, and aquaculture. A distinct point of emphasis was placed on the salmon industry, where Boric linked Japan's introduction of aquaculture expertise in the 1960s to Chile's current position as the world's second-largest producer of cultivated salmon. This sector generated over $6.5 billion in export revenue, with employment for thousands of Chilean families directly tied to decisions made by Japanese corporate entities in Tokyo.

Boric described his administration's strategy as a targeted effort to eliminate barriers to enterprise. He stated that the government has prioritized "unblocking" investment through transparent rules, characterizing the approach as a cyclical process: trust derived from friendship leads to clear rules, which in turn drive investment, fostering economic growth and employment that reinforces the bilateral relationship. The stated intent is to transform regulatory opacity into a predictable environment for business, though the material presents this as a declared administrative priority rather than a completed procedural outcome.