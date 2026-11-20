Uzbekistan Foreign Investment Skews Toward Trade Over Manufacturing

As of November 1, 2026, Uzbekistan hosts 23,501 enterprises with foreign investment participation. The distribution of these entities reveals a distinct structural bias toward goods circulation and digital services rather than heavy manufacturing. Trade accounts for the largest segment, comprising 8,473 organizations-more than one-third of the total-while industrial production follows with 4,493 firms and the information technology sector with 1,991.

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According to statistics from the Uzbek Agency for Investments, trade attracts the highest concentration of foreign capital. It is followed by industry, the information and communications sector, construction (1,955 companies), and accommodation and food service activities (1,221 companies). A significant portion of the remaining enterprises-3,946-are distributed across other economic sectors, including transport and storage (742), agriculture, forestry, and fishing (603), and health care and social work (277).

This disparity in corporate distribution reflects specific institutional incentives. The predominance of trade firms indicates that market access remains the primary channel for foreign investors, as opposed to capital-intensive production or research projects. The latter require longer payback periods and deeper localization of supply chains. While the industrial sector holds the second position by number of participants, confirming demand for finished goods, its relative weight is significantly lower than that of trade. This suggests that foreign economic activity in the country is currently oriented more toward extracting market rents through distribution mechanisms than toward building deeply integrated production capacity. Despite recent expansions in conditions for free capital circulation, quantitative data indicate a persistent structural dependence on circulatory sectors of the economy.