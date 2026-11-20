Guyana caps beef, mutton, and egg prices for 65 distributors

More than 65 wholesale and retail distributors in Guyana have signed agreements to join a price-reduction initiative led by President Irfaan Ali, targeting essential protein products. The program's participation is expected to grow as the plan is implemented.

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The new pricing model establishes ceilings for beef, mutton, and eggs. Under the agreements, the retail price for beef is capped at 800 Guyanese dollars per pound, mutton at 1,200 dollars per pound, and a tray of eggs at 1,400 dollars. These limits are scheduled to take effect in the coming weeks.

A different mechanism applies to chicken. The Guyana Marketing Corporation (GMC) acts as the supplier for wholesalers and distributors participating in the program, fixing the maximum wholesale price at 380 dollars per pound. Retailers, including supermarkets and market vendors, must sell chicken to consumers at no more than 450 dollars per pound. Unlike the caps on beef and mutton, the chicken price limit is effective immediately.

The measure is part of a broader strategy to lower food costs while supporting local production and distribution. Participating entities include Danny and Sons Halal Meat Centre, The Wholesome Farmhouse, A Rahman Enterprise, H. M Enterprise, B. D'S Farms, and several other meat- and poultry-focused farms and trading houses.