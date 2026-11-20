Bolivian Small Businesses Install Capacitor Banks to Mitigate Reactive Power Penalties

For small businesses in Bolivia, electricity has shifted from a standard utility cost to a critical determinant of profitability. Workshop owners, bakers, and operators of small manufacturing plants are facing a specific technical bottleneck: reactive power generated by industrial equipment is eroding margins. This occurs because inductive loads from electric motors, compressors, and refrigeration systems force the electrical grid to carry excess current. Although reactive power performs no useful mechanical work, it causes energy losses, wire overheating, and a drop in the power factor, triggering penalties that directly impact the bottom line.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by EEJCC, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Bolivia

Enterprises are addressing this inefficiency by installing capacitor banks. This hardware does not reduce the consumption of active energy (kWh) required to run machinery. Instead, it eliminates penalties associated with a low power factor and reduces losses within the distribution network. The actual financial benefit is contingent on the specific terms of the electricity supply contract, particularly whether sanctions are imposed for "poor-quality" power consumption.

Implementing these systems requires a preliminary professional audit to record peak loads and the current power factor. Errors in design, such as overcompensation, can lead to dangerous electrical resonance or overvoltage, particularly when frequency converters are in use.

"Economy in reactive power is not just a way to save on bills, but a foundation for stable equipment operation and improving the competitiveness of micro-enterprises in harsh market conditions," said Evgeny Blekh, an expert in housing, communal services, and tariffs, in an interview with Pravda. Ru.

For Bolivian entrepreneurs, transitioning to competent energy management has become a survival strategy. Investing in modern compensation systems frees up budget resources that would otherwise be spent on paying for technological losses in the grid.