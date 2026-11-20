Venezuela Stabilizes Oil Production at 1.269 Million Barrels Per Day

Venezuela's crude oil production has stabilized at 1.269 million barrels per day, with 730,000 barrels extracted daily from active blocks within the Orinoco Oil Belt, according to statements made by Acting President Delcy Rodríguez. These figures were presented during the teleconference segment of the 'Expo Venezuela Energética Oriente 2026,' held in the state of Anzoátegui, one of the four administrative regions comprising the resource basin.

Photo: flikr.com by Carlos Díaz, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Flag of Venezuela

The country's state-owned oil company, PDVSA, has signed 84 oil and gas production agreements in 2026. Rodríguez stated that these contracts are part of a strategy to secure operational financing and restore investment flows into the energy sector. The legal basis for these deals with international corporations is the recent reform of the Hydrocarbons Law, approved in January of this year. Companies cited in the context of the new arrangements include Spain's Repsol, U. S. firms Chevron and ExxonMobil, Britain's Shell, and Italy's Eni.

In August 2026, a bilateral agreement was reached between Venezuela and the United States. The document grants Washington access to 25% of Venezuela's oil reserves for a period of at least 25 years. Opponents of the government and independent energy experts have highlighted a lack of transparency and public oversight regarding the terms fixed in contracts between the executive branch and foreign operators.

Héctor Obregón, head of PDVSA, projected that national oil production would reach 1.3 million barrels per day by the end of 2026. He attributed this potential increase to a phased inflow of capital and technical assistance provided by companies operating under the new operational agreements. Previously, it was reported that the national company NABEP plans to raise its extraction volumes in Venezuela to levels exceeding 250,000 barrels per day, although the currently confirmed national production figure remains at 1.269 million barrels per day.