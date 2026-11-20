95% of 'Green Border' saplings wither in Batken after 100 million som spend

The Osh Ecological Prosecutor's Office has uncovered significant failures in the implementation of the "Green Border" project in the Leilek district of the Batken region, where approximately 95% of planted saplings have withered.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Seedling

According to the findings of the prosecutorial review, more than 100 million soms were allocated for the planting initiative. However, the investigation revealed that the officials responsible for the project failed to execute all required works. Specifically, the prosecution noted that the necessary conditions for irrigation and the subsequent survival of the young trees were not established.

As a result of these findings, a criminal case has been initiated on charges of abuse of official position. The prosecutor's office is currently working to determine the exact amount of financial damage and identify the specific individuals responsible for the failure.