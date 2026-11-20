The Ministry of Transport and Communications has reported a significant expansion of Kyrgyzstan's physical transport capacity between 2021 and 2026. According to the ministry, a total of 5,600 kilometers of roads were paved with asphalt during this five-year period.
The scale of roadwork increased sharply in 2026, with 1,900 kilometers of asphalt laid in a single year. This represents a substantial rise compared to previous annual rates, which ranged between 150 and 200 kilometers.
To support these operations, the state budget funded the acquisition of 1,344 units of specialized machinery. The fleet includes asphalt pavers, motor graders, and excavators, intended to increase the state's capacity for the independent construction and maintenance of the road network.
Two major infrastructure projects are currently underway to alter the country's logistics throughput:
The ministry has also implemented remote payment systems at the Sosnovka and Kogart checkpoints. This shift in the collection mechanism has resulted in a measurable increase in revenue: annual collections, which did not exceed 50 million soms prior to 2020, surpassed 300 million soms in 2026.
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