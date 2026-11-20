ElKat granted exclusive indefinite right to Kyrgyzstan's international internet traffic

The Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic has issued a decree, dated November 19, 2026, granting the company ElKat LLC the exclusive and indefinite right to the supply, transit, and transmission of international internet traffic within the country.

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Under the terms of the resolution, other telecommunications operators have been recommended to transition their current contracts for international channels to the infrastructure provided by ElKat. This arrangement establishes ElKat as the sole authorized entity for managing the movement of foreign data traffic into and out of Kyrgyzstan.