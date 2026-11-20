Kyrgyzstan Naryn region road construction plan completed 154 kilometers of paving and lighting

Kyrgyzstan's Naryn region reported a significant increase in industrial output and investment activity during the first nine months of 2026. According to the Plenipotentiary Representative of the President in the Naryn region, industrial production reached nearly 14.5 billion soms, marking a growth of more than 36% compared to the same period last year.

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Investment and Industrial Expansion

The increase in production is supported by a sharp rise in capital investments, which approached 27 billion soms-a sevenfold increase over the previous year. This investment activity has resulted in the opening of 95 new enterprises and the creation of 464 jobs during the reporting period.

Infrastructure and Energy Development

The construction sector shows active growth with work underway on 128 objects, totaling over 14 billion soms in funding. Road infrastructure improvements have already exceeded the annual plan, with more than 154 km of roads paved and approximately 275 km illuminated.

Energy sector development is focused on both large-scale and sustainable projects. Construction continues on the 100 MW Kulanak HPP, alongside various small hydroelectric and solar power plants. Efforts to improve agricultural water supply include the repair of canals, pumping stations, and other hydraulic structures.

Agriculture, Tourism, and Social Services

In the agricultural sector, more than 47,000 hectares of land were sown. To support local producers, 821 farmers received preferential loans totaling approximately 593 million soms.

Tourism infrastructure is being expanded in key areas, including Kel-Suu, Song-Kul, Tash-Rabat, and Koshoy-Korgon, leading to an increase in tourism revenues. Social infrastructure has also seen targeted investment, including the completion of 51 mini-football pitches and the delivery of mortgage housing: 216 apartments in Naryn city and 217 in the Kochkor district.

Healthcare and education upgrades include the installation of an angiograph at the regional hospital and the opening of a modern Cultural Center in Naryn, the first of its kind in the republic.