Road construction accelerated to 1,900 km in 2026 from 150-200 km yearly

The Ministry of Transport and Communications of the Kyrgyz Republic has released a detailed overview of the country's infrastructure developments over the last five years, highlighting a significant increase in road surfacing, the acquisition of heavy machinery, and the commencement of strategic rail and highway projects.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Road construction

Road Network Expansion and Equipment

Between 2021 and 2026, the ministry reported that 5,600 km of roads were paved with asphalt. The pace of construction accelerated markedly toward the end of this period; while annual asphalt laying previously ranged between 150 and 200 km, the volume reached 1,900 km in 2026 alone.

To support these operations and increase the state's capacity for independent road maintenance and construction, the government budget funded the purchase of 1,344 units of specialized equipment, including excavators, motor graders, and asphalt pavers.

Strategic Rail and Highway Projects

The ministry identified several large-scale projects currently under implementation to improve international connectivity:

China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan Railway: The section within Kyrgyz territory will span 304 km. The engineering requirements for this stretch include the construction of 50 bridges and 29 tunnels. According to the ministry, the completed line is expected to reduce freight transport distance by approximately 900 km.

The section within Kyrgyz territory will span 304 km. The engineering requirements for this stretch include the construction of 50 bridges and 29 tunnels. According to the ministry, the completed line is expected to reduce freight transport distance by approximately 900 km. Barskoon-Bedel Highway: This 161-km road project involves the construction of 50 bridges and two tunnels, aimed at improving the transport link with China to facilitate trade and investment.

Digitalization of Border Crossings

The Ministry also noted the implementation of digital payment systems at the Sosnovka and Kogart checkpoints. The transition to remote payment has coincided with a significant increase in collected fees: from a maximum of 50 million soms annually prior to 2020, revenues exceeded 300 million soms in 2026.