The Ministry of Transport and Communications of the Kyrgyz Republic has released a detailed overview of the country's infrastructure developments over the last five years, highlighting a significant increase in road surfacing, the acquisition of heavy machinery, and the commencement of strategic rail and highway projects.
Between 2021 and 2026, the ministry reported that 5,600 km of roads were paved with asphalt. The pace of construction accelerated markedly toward the end of this period; while annual asphalt laying previously ranged between 150 and 200 km, the volume reached 1,900 km in 2026 alone.
To support these operations and increase the state's capacity for independent road maintenance and construction, the government budget funded the purchase of 1,344 units of specialized equipment, including excavators, motor graders, and asphalt pavers.
The ministry identified several large-scale projects currently under implementation to improve international connectivity:
The Ministry also noted the implementation of digital payment systems at the Sosnovka and Kogart checkpoints. The transition to remote payment has coincided with a significant increase in collected fees: from a maximum of 50 million soms annually prior to 2020, revenues exceeded 300 million soms in 2026.
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