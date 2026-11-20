Canada prequalifies 19 suppliers for $10M federal carbon removal procurement

The Government of Canada has established a competitive procurement framework to purchase carbon removal credits, prequalifying 19 suppliers to offset a fraction of its operational emissions. This mechanism moves the federal government from a general pledge to a structured acquisition process, targeting a minimum expenditure of $10 million by 2030.

Photo: Wikimedia Commons by Ruben de Rijcke, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Car exhaust pipe

The Scale of Emissions and Offset

The initiative addresses the environmental footprint of federal operations, which totaled 1.8 million tonnes of CO2 emissions for the 2024-2025 period. The vast majority of this output is generated by the Department of National Defence. By purchasing removal credits, the government aims to neutralize a small percentage of these emissions through technological and geological sequestration rather than traditional biological offsets, such as tree planting.

Industrial Mechanisms of Carbon Removal

The selected suppliers utilize distinct physical and chemical processes to sequester carbon permanently in the earth's crust, oceans, or industrial products. The technical approaches vary by project and site:

Mineralization and Geological Storage: Deep Sky intends to utilize a former asbestos mine in Thetford Mines, Quebec, to bury up to 500,000 tonnes of CO2 annually by leveraging underground rock formations. Similarly, Arca focuses on carbon mineralization within alkaline mining residues through its AMI (Industrial Mineral Activation) process.

Deep Sky intends to utilize a former asbestos mine in Thetford Mines, Quebec, to bury up to 500,000 tonnes of CO2 annually by leveraging underground rock formations. Similarly, Arca focuses on carbon mineralization within alkaline mining residues through its AMI (Industrial Mineral Activation) process. Thermochemical Conversion: Carbonity operates a biochar plant in Port-Cartier, Quebec. By processing forestry residues, the facility sequesters up to 25,000 tonnes of CO2 per year, converting organic waste into a stable carbon-rich soil amendment.

Financial and Operational Framework

The procurement is structured as "standing offers" resulting from a competitive tender. These agreements are active until March 31, 2029, with a potential extension to 2031. While the $10 million commitment is modest relative to the total cost of industrial carbon removal, the prequalification serves as a commercial validation for the 19 providers, including five based in Quebec (Deep Sky, Skyrenu, Carbonity, Arca, and an initiative by the Innus of Pessamit).

The transition from project planning to operational output remains staggered across the provider network. For instance, Carbonity's biochar plant has been operational since winter 2025, whereas Deep Sky's mineralization site remains in the development phase and is not yet in service.