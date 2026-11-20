Kativik Ilisarniliriniq elects new school board with mixed acclamation and contested results

Communities across Nunavik have established a new council of commissioners for Kativik Ilisarniliriniq, the region's school board, following elections concluded this week. The elected representatives will hold a three-year mandate to oversee educational governance across the territory.

Photo: https://www.mos.ru/mayor/themes by Фото: Максим Мишин. Пресс-служба Мэра и Правительства Москвы A classroom

Election results were announced Wednesday for 13 of the 14 communities. In Kangiqsujuaq, the vote was moved to Thursday due to logistical constraints, according to communications director Jade Duchesneau-Bernier.

The composition of the council includes members elected by acclamation and those chosen through contested races. Adamie Alayco (Akulivik), Nancy Palliser (Inukjuak), and Sarah Aloupa (Quaqtaq) were returned by acclamation. In contested elections, seats were filled by Charlie Akpahatak (Aupaluk), Evie Mark Kalingo (Ivujivik), McCombie Annanack (Kangiqsualujjuaq), Peter Annahatak Timmons (Kangirsuk), Eva Kauki (Kuujjuaq), Jeannie Aragutak (Kuujjuaraapik), Jacqueline Amamatuak (Puvirnituq), Patsy Cameron (Salluit), Mary Berthe (Tasiujaq), and Noah Inukpuk (Umiujaq).

The council is scheduled to convene for its first meeting from November 30 to December 4. During this session, the commissioners will determine the internal leadership of the board by electing a president and the members of the executive committee. Sarah Aloupa, who remains the immediate past president, is eligible for re-election to the presidency.