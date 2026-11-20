Gitxsan chief demands halt to rail traffic after second derailment in eight months

Hereditary Chief Toby Howard of the Gitxsan Huwilp Government has demanded an immediate halt to all train traffic within Gitxsan territory following a second rail derailment in eight months, stating that the safety of community members and the integrity of local food systems are compromised by operations on a 103-year-old rail line.

Photo: railpictures.net by Timothy Stevens, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/1.0/ The Canadian train

The incident occurred on Tuesday when a rock slide derailed two locomotives and five railcars travelling along the Skeena River, approximately 15 kilometres west of Terrace. The derailment caused diesel fuel to spill and sent several cars loaded with forest products into the river. The Gitxsan Huwilp Government described the track as having created "dangerous conditions" for the rail system within its traditional territories, citing the age of the infrastructure as a primary risk factor.

This is not the first such event in the region recently. In March, a mudslide derailed grain cars south of Prince Rupert, resulting in a spill of nearly 8,000 litres of diesel. Chief Howard argued that the recurrence of these incidents underscores the continuing risks posed by freight transportation through Gitxsan territory, particularly given that the derailment site is within reach of ocean tides, which the government said jeopardizes the local ecosystem.

"The hauling of any materials — dangerous, human or otherwise — must stop immediately until CN Rail can guarantee the rail line is safe," Chief Howard stated. He emphasized the need for comprehensive oversight, asserting that every inch of the railway from Burns Lake to Prince Rupert must be inspected to ensure the safety of Gitxsan people.

CN Rail, which operates the line, indicated that a rock slide appeared to be the cause of Tuesday's accident. The company reported that the track had been repaired and train traffic resumed on Thursday. Two crew members injured in the derailment were released from the hospital. CN Rail stated that specialized environmental response teams remain at the site working to contain and recover spilled diesel fuel and remove derailed equipment, with environmental protection measures in place in the river.

The Gitxsan Huwilp Government noted that its hereditary chiefs had offered assistance to the provincial government to identify areas of most vulnerability on the line. According to Chief Howard, the provincial Transportation Ministry dismissed this offer. CN Rail did not immediately respond to requests for comment regarding the First Nation's calls to halt train hauling in the territory.