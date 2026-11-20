Federal government increases 2028 NAIG funding to $6.2 million for Winnipeg games

The federal government has increased its financial commitment to the 2028 North American Indigenous Games (NAIG) by $1.3 million, bringing the total federal contribution to $6.2 million. Secretary of State for Sport Adam van Koeverden announced the funding during the official launch of the Games, which are scheduled to take place in Winnipeg and surrounding Manitoba communities from July 9 to 23, 2028. The federal government expects the host province to match the $6.2 million investment.

Photo: Skeezix1000 by Gary J. Wood, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/ Canada

Organizational Authority and Hosting

The hosting effort is being led by the Norway House Cree Nation and the Southern Chiefs' Organization. The 2028 Games are expected to draw approximately 5,250 participants representing up to 700 Indigenous nations. Rick Brant, president of the North American Indigenous Games Council, stated that the funding serves as a step toward welcoming athletes to Manitoba, where the event will return for the first time since 2002.

Funding Structures and Program Access

Beyond the specific event funding, the federal government has proposed $16 million over four years in Budget 2026 to expand culturally relevant sport programming and strengthen Indigenous sport leadership. This broader effort is managed through the Sport for Social Development in Indigenous Communities (SSDIC) program, which provides funding directly to Indigenous nations and organizations that deliver recreation initiatives within their own communities.

Rob Newman, president of the Aboriginal Sport Circle, noted that the impact of the NAIG is dependent on the years of groundwork conducted by community-based sport bodies to prepare youth for competition. The next application window for the SSDIC program is scheduled for autumn 2027.

Consultation and Implementation

The government has stated its intention to meet with Indigenous leaders to identify methods for increasing access to physical activity and supporting the athletic trajectories of Indigenous athletes. However, the government has not yet provided a specific timeline, structure, or defined the decision-making authority associated with these consultations.