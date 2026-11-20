Canada's National Assembly adopts horseshoe seating after 32.2 million CAD renovation

The Assemblée nationale has completed a 32.2 million CAD renovation of the Salon bleu, fundamentally altering the chamber's physical layout and voting infrastructure. The redesigned space will be operational for the 127 members of the 44th legislature starting December 1.

Photo: Wikimedia Commons by WL~commonswiki, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ European Parliament

Structural and Procedural Changes

The primary institutional change is the abandonment of the British-style facing-bench configuration in favor of a "horseshoe" arrangement. This shift modifies how members are positioned relative to the president's chair and each other during legislative sessions.

The renovation integrates modern voting and communication tools into the chamber's physical furniture. To maintain institutional continuity while updating functionality, 28 pieces of heritage black walnut furniture were retained and modified; these now include integrated electronic buttons and power outlets, allowing members to cast votes on motions and laws directly from their desks.

Operational Adjustments

The administrative overhaul focused on space optimization and technological accessibility:

Seating: All previous wooden chairs were removed and replaced with contemporary ergonomic seating to increase space and prevent damage to the desks. Former chairs were sold to members of the 43rd legislature.

All previous wooden chairs were removed and replaced with contemporary ergonomic seating to increase space and prevent damage to the desks. Former chairs were sold to members of the 43rd legislature. Clerk's Infrastructure: The original clerks' table, which had been removed 20 years ago for a more technological alternative, has been reinstated. It was modified with keyboard drawers to reconcile its 1886 design with current administrative needs.

The original clerks' table, which had been removed 20 years ago for a more technological alternative, has been reinstated. It was modified with keyboard drawers to reconcile its 1886 design with current administrative needs. Media and Monitoring: The institution installed eight dedicated cameras for the broadcasting of proceedings, added screens in the galleries, and installed two large retractable screens within the chamber to track voting progress and speaking times in real-time.

Budgetary Execution

The project was executed within the 32.2 million CAD budget approved by the members of the Assemblée nationale. According to official documentation, this allocation covered professional service contracts, procurement, and the restoration of both the National Assembly chamber and the Legislative Council room.