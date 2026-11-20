The Assemblée nationale has completed a 32.2 million CAD renovation of the Salon bleu, fundamentally altering the chamber's physical layout and voting infrastructure. The redesigned space will be operational for the 127 members of the 44th legislature starting December 1.
The primary institutional change is the abandonment of the British-style facing-bench configuration in favor of a "horseshoe" arrangement. This shift modifies how members are positioned relative to the president's chair and each other during legislative sessions.
The renovation integrates modern voting and communication tools into the chamber's physical furniture. To maintain institutional continuity while updating functionality, 28 pieces of heritage black walnut furniture were retained and modified; these now include integrated electronic buttons and power outlets, allowing members to cast votes on motions and laws directly from their desks.
The administrative overhaul focused on space optimization and technological accessibility:
The project was executed within the 32.2 million CAD budget approved by the members of the Assemblée nationale. According to official documentation, this allocation covered professional service contracts, procurement, and the restoration of both the National Assembly chamber and the Legislative Council room.
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