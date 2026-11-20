Louise Bienvenue wins Governor General's Historical Book Award for Marie-Claire Daveluy biography

Louise Bienvenue, a professor at the Université de Sherbrooke, has been awarded the 2025 Governor General's Historical Book Award for her biography of Marie-Claire Daveluy. The prize, which recognizes scholarly excellence in history, was announced this week and adds to earlier distinctions for the same work, including prizes from the Canadian Historical Association and the Institute for the History of French America earlier this year.

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The recognition highlights a shift in the historiographical landscape of Quebec, where biographical study is gaining renewed academic legitimacy. In 2000, when Bienvenue defended her doctoral thesis, the genre was often viewed with skepticism due to Pierre Bourdieu's critique of the "biographical illusion.” At the time, such work was considered acceptable only if produced by established researchers. Today, Bienvenue notes that while scholars still must address potential biases in their introductions, the genre is widely practiced among new doctoral candidates in Quebec universities.

Institutional Recognition of Pioneering Scholars

Biographical work was deemed essential to reconstruct the legacy of Marie-Claire Daveluy (1880-1968), an historian, librarian, and writer whose public memory faded rapidly after her death. Daveluy was a suffragist, a Catholic, and a nationalist, identities that created significant internal conflict. A notable example of this tension occurred in 1913 when she clashed with Henri Bourassa, director of the Devoir newspaper, over his editorials opposing women's suffrage. Daveluy struggled to arbitrate between her feminist cause and her nationalist convictions.

Daveluy transitioned from militant activism in the late 1910s to a career in library science, history, and literature. She was a pioneer in highlighting the role of women in the French colonial venture, anticipating developments in feminist historiography that would not emerge until the 1970s. In 1934, she published a biography of Jeanne Mance, framing Mance as the co-founder of Ville-Marie. Although the style of the original text is dated, it remained the primary reference on the subject until the City of Montreal officially recognized Mance's status as a co-founder in 2012.

Daveluy's writing style evolved over her career. She moved from an ornate prose marked by emphatic interjections to a neutral, scholarly tone. Bienvenue suggests that Daveluy's drive to be accepted as a scholar on equal footing with her male contemporaries may have constrained her expression. Despite her protection of her historical heroes, such as Jeanne Mance, Daveluy remained open to historical criticism, including the dismantling of the martyr narrative surrounding Dollard des Ormeaux in the 1930s.

Professionalization and Historical Memory

Beyond her academic work, Daveluy maintained a prolific career as a children's author, earning the nickname "the French Canadian Countess of Segur.” She was popular among nuns in convents, serving as a role model for young girls, and wrote educational radio scripts for the CBC (Radio-Canada) in the 1940s. Her contributions were recognized by her peers during her lifetime; she received the David Prize in 1924 and again in 1934, and was awarded an honorary doctorate by the University of Montreal in 1943.

Despite these accolades, which acknowledged her entire body of work including her library science contributions, Daveluy fell into obscurity later in life and died in poverty. Bienvenue's 2025 biography, published by the Presses de l'Université Laval, is part of a broader "historiographical moment” where the history of history itself is a trending subject. Recent works have examined figures like Thomas Chapais and the Quebec School of History.

Bienvenue argues that this resurgence in biographical and historical self-reflection may signal a discipline questioning its future and its place in society. History departments in Quebec only appeared in the aftermath of World War II, marking a relatively recent professionalization. While Gustave Lanctôt is often cited as the first professional Quebec historian due to his 1919 doctorate from the University of Paris, Bienvenue contends that professionalization is more than just holding a doctorate. Through the life of Marie-Claire Daveluy, Bienvenue illustrates that women played a crucial, if previously underappreciated, role in professionalizing the practice of history in Quebec.