India's population to hit 1.7 billion before peaking in 40 years

India continues to solidify its position as the world's most populous nation, with estimates for 2026 placing the population at 1.47 billion (147.66 crore). According to the UNFPA's State of the World Population Report 2026, the country's population is projected to reach approximately 1.7 billion before beginning a decline in about 40 years. This growth follows a steady upward trajectory from 1.44 billion in 2024 and 1.46 billion in 2025.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by mckaysavage, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ Indian women in bright saris against the background of an ancient stone temple

The data highlights a critical demographic window for India. Approximately 26% of the population falls within the 10-24 age bracket, while 69% are aged between 15 and 64. The report identifies this as India's "youth moment," suggesting that the window for leveraging a demographic dividend is currently open and requires strategic investment. In contrast, the demographic profile of China shows a more advanced stage of aging: while 70% of its population is in the 15-64 bracket, 15% are aged 65 and above, compared to just 8% in India.

A key structural indicator is India's Total Fertility Rate (TFR), which stands at 1.9. This figure is notably below the replacement level of 2.1 births per woman, signifying that the population is not replacing itself from one generation to the next. Despite this trend, the population will continue to grow due to demographic momentum before peaking.

The report also provides a comparative look at health and longevity. In India, life expectancy is estimated at 71 years for men and 74 years for women. For comparison, China reports a higher life expectancy of 76 for men and 82 for women, alongside a significantly lower fertility rate of 1.0.

Beyond the numbers, the UNFPA's Demographic Futures Survey of Indian adults reveals a high level of social optimism, with 83% of respondents feeling positive about the future despite systemic concerns regarding economic insecurity and inequality. The survey indicates that parenthood remains a strong aspiration among Indian women aged 18 to 39, with an ideal family size cited as 2.1 children. Approximately 85% of childless respondents in the 35-39 age group express a desire to become parents.

To effectively manage this demographic transition, the UNFPA emphasises the necessity of strengthening youth-responsive primary care. This includes expanding access to confidential sexual and reproductive health services, menstrual health support, and comprehensive maternal and postnatal care to ensure the youth dividend translates into actual socio-economic growth.