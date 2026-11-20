Odisha evacuates nearly 3 lakh people as Cyclone Akvan nears coast

The Odisha government has launched a massive evacuation operation as Cyclone Akvan approaches the coast, moving nearly 3 lakh people to safer locations. According to Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Rajesh P Patil, 2,98,676 individuals had been relocated by Thursday evening, with 2,523 relief camps now operational across the state.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use A storm forming

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts that the storm will make landfall between Puri and Gopalpur around Friday noon. Wind speeds are expected to range between 90-100 kmph, while coastal areas may experience winds of 70-80 kmph before the system weakens as it moves inland.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi chaired an emergency midnight review in Bhubaneswar to coordinate the response across 20 districts. To manage the impact, the state has prepared 9,341 cyclone shelters and identified 941 landslide-prone sites in hilly regions, including Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Koraput, and Malkangiri.

A significant deployment of personnel is now on the ground to handle rescue and relief operations. A total of 423 teams have been stationed in vulnerable zones, comprising 60 Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) teams, 14 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams, and 131 Fire and Emergency Services units. The Coast Guard has also placed helicopters and vessels on standby.

The cyclone has already caused significant disruptions to transport and tourism:

Railways: East Coast Railway has cancelled 41 trains and rescheduled 29, while South Eastern Railway cancelled 28 express trains, primarily those servicing Puri.

East Coast Railway has cancelled 41 trains and rescheduled 29, while South Eastern Railway cancelled 28 express trains, primarily those servicing Puri. Tourism: Access to Gopalpur, Puri, Satapada, and Chilika has been barred. Bhitarkanika and Similipal National Parks, along with the Nandankanan Zoological Park, have been closed.

Access to Gopalpur, Puri, Satapada, and Chilika has been barred. Bhitarkanika and Similipal National Parks, along with the Nandankanan Zoological Park, have been closed. Public Services: Schools in districts under red, orange, and yellow alerts remain shut. The Gundicha Temple in Puri will be closed from November 19 to 21.

The impact extends beyond Odisha. In Andhra Pradesh, the IMD has issued a red alert for Srikakulam and Vizianagaram, with heavy rainfall expected in Visakhapatnam. Fishermen have been warned to avoid the sea until November 21. Additionally, Tripura is bracing for scattered rain and thunderstorms caused by the cyclone's outer cloud bands, though the IMD has ruled out a direct strike on the Northeast state.