Intel India to scale 'population-scale AI' through semiconductor ecosystem expansion

Intel India is positioning itself to leverage India's unique demographic and digital landscape to scale artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. According to Gokul V. Subramaniam, President of Intel India, the company views the Indian market as a distinct opportunity due to the intersection of a massive population and a diverse array of digital use cases, which creates a demand for what the company terms "population-scale AI."

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены Chip production. The process of installing the integrated circuit on the board

The company's strategy over the next three to five years involves moving beyond traditional chip design to integrate more deeply into India's emerging semiconductor ecosystem. This expansion is focused on several key technical verticals: data centres, edge computing, robotics, and AI-enabled personal computers. Central to this approach is a bet on heterogeneous computing-a system architecture that uses different types of processors to handle specific tasks more efficiently than a general-purpose CPU alone.

Currently, India serves as a critical hub for Intel's global operations. The country hosts the company's largest design centre outside the United States, with engineering operations concentrated in Bengaluru and Hyderabad. These centres are not merely regional offices but are integrated into the core of Intel's global product development, contributing to central processing units (CPUs), graphics processing units (GPUs), system-on-chip (SoC) design, firmware, software, and thermal engineering.

The shift in focus suggests a transition from India being primarily a backend design hub to becoming a strategic market for implementation and deployment. By targeting a wide range of hardware-from the edge to the data centre-Intel is attempting to create a comprehensive infrastructure that can support the specific computational demands of a high-population environment.