Demand for AI-Integrated Cybersecurity Training Surges Among Indian Professionals and Enterprises

The escalation of global cyberattacks, increasingly amplified by the integration of artificial intelligence by malicious actors, has triggered a significant shift in the demand for professional cybersecurity training. According to industry data from leading upskilling platforms, the demand is no longer confined to specialised IT security teams but is expanding across broader corporate structures and individual professional cohorts.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены Cybersecurity Analyst

Simplilearn, a Blackstone-owned entity, reports a substantial growth of 70-80% in its cybersecurity portfolio following a strategic revamp of its curriculum in early 2025. This growth was specifically driven by the incorporation of AI-centric modules, positioning cybersecurity as the company's second-largest category, trailing only artificial intelligence itself. This suggests a strong correlation between the rise of AI-driven threats and the willingness of professionals to invest in AI-integrated defence training.

Similar trends are evident in the data provided by Eruditus, a SoftBank-backed higher education firm. The company notes a year-on-year increase in demand for cybersecurity courses, with a 20-30% rise among individual learners and a slightly higher increase of 25-35% among enterprise clients across its global markets. This disparity indicates that corporations are reacting more aggressively to the talent gap than individuals, likely due to the immediate systemic risk posed to business operations.

The institutional shift is further highlighted by Great Learning, where nearly 30% of enterprise clients are currently exploring training programmes that integrate both cybersecurity and AI. This movement points to a structural change in how companies perceive security: it is transitioning from a siloed IT function to a cross-departmental necessity.

The convergence of these data points reveals a widening talent gap in the cybersecurity sector. While the surge in cyberattacks acts as the primary catalyst, the implementation of AI in both offensive and defensive capacities is the defining factor currently shaping the educational landscape for technology professionals in India and globally.