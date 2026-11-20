Delhi Court Cancels NBW Against Lamore Hotel Representative in National Herald Case

A special MP/MLA court in Delhi has cancelled a non-bailable warrant (NBW) issued against Dinesh Pandey, a representative of Lamore Hotel Pvt Ltd, citing a failure by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to adhere to mandatory legal procedures.

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The case centres on allegations that Lamore Hotel Pvt Ltd paid ₹10 crore to Associated Journals Ltd (AJL), the publisher of the National Herald. The publication is currently controlled by Young Indian, an entity led by Sonia Gandhi. The NBW against Pandey was originally issued in 2022 after he failed to respond to repeated summons from the ED regarding this money laundering investigation. Pandey, who had previously been arrested in November 2020 in connection with the bike bot scam but was later released on bail, has remained outside India since the warrant's issuance.

In his ruling, Special Judge Prashant Kumar observed that the prosecution failed to comply with the procedural requirements stipulated under the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and Section 19 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The court highlighted that the ED must record the compelling circumstances necessitating an NBW in writing.

Furthermore, the court noted that under Section 41A of the CrPC (and Section 35 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita/BNSS), such grounds must be disclosed to the individual upon apprehension. Judge Kumar stated that the mandatory procedural requirements were not met at the time the application for the NBW was moved in November 2022, suggesting that the court had not been provided with an accurate picture of the situation.

The cancellation of the warrant underscores a critical gap between the ED's investigative actions and the strict procedural mandates required for the issuance of coercive measures in high-profile financial crime cases.