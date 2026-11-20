NMC proposes simplifying licensing rules for Foreign Medical Graduates

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has proposed a regulatory shift regarding the eligibility criteria for Foreign Medical Graduates (FMGs) seeking to practice in India. The proposed amendment aims to simplify the licensing verification process by removing a specific parity requirement between foreign and domestic licenses.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Все права защищены The doctor fills out the medical record in the treatment room

Currently, under sub-clause (b) of Clause 4 of the National Medical Commission (Foreign Medical Graduate Licentiate) Regulations, 2021, an FMG must be registered with the professional regulatory body of the country where they studied. Crucially, the existing rule mandates that the license held by the graduate must be equivalent to the one granted to citizens of that host country.

The proposed amendment seeks to delete this "equivalence" clause. Under the new framework, the sole requirement would be that the graduate is "registered with the respective professional regulatory body in that country." By removing the need to prove that their license is on par with those given to local citizens, the NMC is effectively decoupling the Indian registration process from the internal citizenship-based licensing disparities of foreign jurisdictions.

This change targets a specific regulatory bottleneck in the verification phase, where demonstrating equivalence between foreign national licenses and local citizen licenses can be administratively complex and varies significantly across different countries.

The proposal is currently in the draft stage. The NMC has confirmed that the draft amendment has been approved through internal procedures and is now open for public consultation. Stakeholders have been invited to submit objections and suggestions. The final regulations will be considered following a 30-day window from the date the draft was made available in the official Gazette.