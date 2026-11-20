India reclassifies antimicrobials as new drugs to strengthen regulatory control and drug quality

The Union Health Ministry has proposed a significant tightening of regulatory oversight for the production and distribution of antimicrobials and bulk drugs. These measures are designed to combat antimicrobial resistance (AMR) and prevent the circulation of substandard medicines by introducing mandatory central clearances and separating licensing categories for wholesalers.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use The specialist controls the production of white tablets on industrial equipment in the laboratory

At the manufacturing level, the Centre plans to amend the New Drugs and Clinical Trials Rules, 2019. Under the draft notification, antimicrobials will be reclassified as 'new drugs.' This shift in definition changes the operational sequence for new entrants: manufacturers must now obtain prior approval from the Central Licensing Authority (CLA) before they can apply for a manufacturing licence from state-level authorities. This central scrutiny is intended to address gaps in quality assurance, specifically regarding bioavailability, bioequivalence, and stability studies, which are critical to ensuring that antibiotics effectively treat infections rather than contributing to drug resistance.

It is important to note that this requirement applies only to fresh licences; existing manufacturing operations will continue under their current approvals without needing retrospective central clearance.

Simultaneously, the ministry is proposing a structural change to the Drugs Rules, 1945, regarding the wholesale trade of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) and other bulk drugs. Currently, a single wholesale licence covers both finished pharmaceutical products and bulk drugs. The proposed framework mandates a separate licence specifically for bulk drugs. This new system will require:

The appointment of a competent person to supervise all sales operations.

Specific categorisation of the bulk drugs handled, with particular focus on substances regulated under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

By separating these licences, the government aims to create a more transparent tracking mechanism to curb the diversion of controlled substances and monitor the movement of bulk antibiotics more effectively.

These initiatives are framed within the 'One Health' approach, which integrates the health of humans, animals, and the environment to manage AMR. Currently, both proposals are in the draft stage and are open for public and stakeholder consultation. Once finalised, existing bulk drug wholesalers will be granted a transition period to comply-either until their current retention period expires or within 12 months of the final notification, whichever occurs later.