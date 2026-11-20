UP Government Lowers Eligibility Threshold for Budget Hotels in Tourism Policy Update

The Uttar Pradesh government has implemented a series of strategic amendments to its 2022 Tourism Policy, shifting its focus toward the formalisation of smaller hospitality units and the expansion of the rural tourism ecosystem. The revisions, approved by the state Cabinet under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, aim to lower entry barriers for small-scale entrepreneurs while integrating regional cultural assets into the state's commercial tourism framework.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Vyacheslav Argenberg, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Delhi, India

A primary structural change is the downward revision of the eligibility threshold for budget hotels. The minimum room requirement has been reduced from 10 to six. Establishments with 6 to 49 rooms, provided they have attached bathrooms, GST registration, and adhere to building regulations, can now access state incentives. This shift effectively expands the pool of eligible businesses, allowing smaller operators who previously fell outside the policy's scope to enter the formalised tourism sector.

The policy also addresses infrastructure gaps along the state's transit corridors by easing rules for highway rest stops. Notably, the government now recognises permissible sub-leases on land owned by government bodies. While this facilitates the development of roadside amenities, the state has maintained a fiscal safeguard: stamp duty exemptions are limited to a single transaction, preventing sub-lessees from claiming benefits already utilised by the original lessee.

In rural and urban areas, the framework for homestays and bed-and-breakfast units has been aligned with the state's 2025 policy objectives. To reduce administrative friction, the government has committed to a one-month approval timeline via the UP Tourism portal. These registered units will retain their status as residential buildings, allowing them to benefit from domestic electricity and water tariffs while receiving marketing assistance from the tourism department.

Beyond accommodation, the state is leveraging its 'One District One Product' (ODOP) initiative to create a more integrated cultural economy. The introduction of "Parampara' Heritage Experience Centres will allow these hubs to operate under the cultural centre category, providing a commercial platform for regional handicrafts, folklore, and local cuisine.

The amendments further institutionalise 'culinary tourism' through the 'One District One Cuisine' (ODOC) campaign and the promotion of food trails. This is coupled with an expansion of rural tourism that explicitly includes organic farming, gaushalas, and dairy production units, transforming agricultural activities into viable income-generating tourism products for farmers.

According to Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh, these changes are designed to create an investment-friendly environment, moving beyond major hubs to give emerging destinations a distinct identity and structural support.