India's energy demand to grow three times faster than global average by 2035

India is poised to lead global energy consumption growth over the next decade, with demand projected to rise at three times the global average. According to the International Energy Agency's (IEA) World Energy Outlook 2026, India's energy consumption will grow by 2.5% annually through 2035 under the Stated Policies Scenario (STEPS), driven by rapid urbanisation, industrial scaling, and a surge in middle-class consumption patterns.

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The scale of this demand shift is significant. The IEA anticipates that over the next ten years, India will add more than 12,000 vehicles to its roads daily, expand its built-up areas by 33%, and install an additional 200 million air conditioning units. This trajectory places immense pressure on the national grid and energy infrastructure, particularly as India balances its growth with ambitions for energy independence by 2047.

However, this growth coincides with heightened geopolitical volatility. The ongoing conflict in West Asia has exposed critical vulnerabilities in India's supply chain, specifically regarding the Strait of Hormuz. With approximately 80% of oil and 90% of liquefied natural gas (LNG) passing through this waterway, India remains highly exposed. The IEA notes that the crisis has already led to a cumulative loss of 2.8 billion barrels of oil and 60 billion cubic metres of gas from the Gulf, with the cost impact being passed directly to consumers. Diesel prices, in particular, have faced severe pressure, crossing the $200 per barrel mark.

India's import dependence remains a primary strategic risk. Currently, the country imports roughly 40% of its total energy needs, including 90% of its crude oil and 50% of its natural gas. The LPG sector is especially vulnerable; nearly half of the cooking gas cylinders used by Indian households rely on supplies moving through the Strait of Hormuz. During the initial two months of the West Asia conflict, LPG imports plummeted by over 50%, forcing the government to pivot toward domestic production to secure household supplies.

On the transition front, India is accelerating its shift toward non-fossil fuels. The country achieved its target of 50% installed electricity capacity from non-fossil sources in 2025-five years ahead of schedule. Solar power has been the primary driver, accounting for half of all capacity additions over the last decade. Electricity demand is expected to grow by 6% annually, with generation rising from 2,114 terawatt-hours (TWh) in 2025 to 3,585 TWh by 2035. Within this mix, non-fossil sources are projected to increase their share from 28% to 51% by 2035, though coal will remain a critical baseline for system flexibility due to vast domestic reserves.

The refining sector presents a paradoxical challenge. India is the world's fourth-largest refining power by capacity. While it is expanding capacity by another 840,000 barrels per day to boost exports of diesel and middle distillates, its own domestic crude production is projected to fall by nearly 20% by 2035. This gap will inevitably increase the volume of crude imports, even if the sources are diversified away from West Asia.

The IEA's 'Additional Response Case' (ARC) suggests that a more aggressive push toward electrification and efficiency could significantly mitigate these risks. If EV adoption accelerates by 30% and industrial efficiency improves, India could reduce its oil requirements by 580,000 barrels per day and cut natural gas consumption by 8% by 2035 compared to the base scenario. Such a shift would limit LPG imports to below 750,000 barrels per day, reducing the systemic risk associated with volatile global energy markets.