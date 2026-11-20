Guyana confirms US support for ICJ border ruling after informal proposal for bilateral talks

The Government of Guyana has reaffirmed that the United States remains committed to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) process regarding the border controversy with Venezuela, following reports of an informal suggestion by a former US official to broker bilateral negotiations.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены Closed border

The Foreign Ministry issued a statement on Thursday clarifying that the US has provided assurances that its position on the matter remains unchanged. This follows a report by Reuters indicating that in September 2026, Jeremy Lewin, then the Director of Policy Planning at the US State Department, suggested to Foreign Secretary Robert Persaud that he could facilitate territorial talks between Guyana and Venezuelan acting President Delcy Rodriguez.

President Irfaan Ali, speaking after the opening of the 9th conference of the Caribbean Association of Judicial Officers (CAJO), stated that the US official position continues to respect Guyana's sovereignty and territorial integrity. He emphasized that Guyana's stance remains firm: the ruling of the ICJ is the only acceptable resolution to the dispute.

According to the Foreign Ministry, the border issue was indeed raised during the September meeting in Washington, but the discussions focused on the upcoming ICJ ruling and the reaffirmation of US support for the legal process. The ministry noted that this support has been consistently reflected in both public and private communications from the US government.

Mr. Lewin, who served as a special advisor to Secretary of State Marco Rubio with a focus on the Western Hemisphere and the implementation of the Monroe Doctrine, left his office in October 2026.

The diplomatic friction persists as Venezuela maintains its rejection of the ICJ's jurisdiction. In September 2026, acting President Delcy Rodriguez informed the court that Caracas does not recognise its authority to settle the border dispute, arguing instead that the 1966 Geneva Agreement mandates a bilateral negotiated settlement as the only viable path to a permanent solution.

The ICJ is expected to deliver its ruling on the validity of the 1899 land boundary award by early next year.