WHO validates Guyana's elimination of mother-to-child transmission of HIV and syphilis

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has officially validated Guyana's elimination of mother-to-child transmission (EMTCT) of HIV and syphilis as major public health issues. The announcement was conveyed in a letter dated 16 November 2026 from WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus to Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony, confirming that the country met international requirements for the 2022-2025 period.

Photo: Wikimedia Commons by Wambui Mash, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ HIV/syphilis test

The validation follows a formal assessment by the WHO Global Validation Advisory Committee on 5 November 2026. This process was supported by a comprehensive review coordinated by the Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO), which included a virtual evaluation from 1-5 June 2026 and an in-country mission from 7-13 June 2026. The regional validation team, led by Dr Jodie Dionne, audited national healthcare services, laboratory systems, epidemiological data, and gender-based considerations before presenting technical findings to Guyana's National Validation Team on 12 June.

This certification indicates that the transmission of these infections has been reduced to elimination levels as a public health problem, rather than the complete eradication of the diseases. The achievement is attributed to sustained government investment in maternal and child healthcare, specifically the expansion of screening protocols, improved access to treatment, and the upgrading of diagnostic laboratory services.

Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony characterised the milestone as a result of a national priority to modernise healthcare infrastructure and workforce development under the administration of President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali. He noted that the success reflects the combined efforts of nurses, midwives, and public health officers in implementing early screening and quality antenatal care.

Guyana now joins a limited number of countries in Latin America and the Caribbean to receive this recognition. The government has indicated that it will now move toward the "triple elimination" goal, which includes the elimination of mother-to-child transmission of hepatitis B alongside HIV and syphilis.

To maintain this status, Guyana will undergo a subsequent review in 2030 to evaluate programme performance for the 2026-2029 period, aligning with PAHO's broader Disease Elimination Initiative to remove over 30 communicable diseases as public health problems by the end of the decade.