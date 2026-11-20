Guyana becomes 23rd member of Latin American Civil Aviation Commission

Guyana has officially become the 23rd Member State of the Latin American Civil Aviation Commission (LACAC), marking a formal shift in the country's regulatory alignment within the aviation sector of Latin America and the Caribbean.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены Transport accessibility of the region. The plane at the airport

The membership was formalized in Montreal, Canada, during the ICAO ATCON/7 and 43rd Extraordinary Assembly, where LACAC President Julio Peña Guzmán presented the Certificate of Membership Acceptance to Lt. Col. (Ret "d) Egbert Field, Director General of the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA).

Operational Integration and Regulatory Framework

Based in Lima, Peru, and established in 1973, LACAC functions as a coordinating body for civil aviation authorities across South and Central America and the Caribbean. The Commission operates in conjunction with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) to standardize airport management, operational safety, security, and environmental regulations.

For Guyana, this membership provides direct entry into the LACAC Assembly and its expert working groups. This status allows the GCAA to participate in the drafting of air transport agreements and the development of safety standards that govern regional airspace and connectivity.

Strategic Objectives

Minister of Public Utilities and Aviation Deodat Indar described the move as a strategic step to align Guyana's aviation architecture with regional best practices. The government's stated goal is to use this integration to facilitate growth in flight routes, sector investment, and technical skills while adhering to global safety benchmarks.

According to Director General Egbert Field, the primary functional outcome of joining the Commission is the elevation of Guyana's regulatory posture, specifically intended to strengthen safety oversight and ensure the country's aviation systems are compliant with regional and global standards.