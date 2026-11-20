Guyana sets retail caps for chicken, beef and eggs with 65+ wholesalers

Over 65 wholesalers and distributors in Guyana have committed to a new government-backed pricing structure aimed at lowering the cost of essential protein sources. The initiative, championed by President Dr. Irfaan Ali, sets specific retail ceilings for chicken, beef, mutton, and eggs, with the participation of local businesses expected to expand in the coming weeks.

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The immediate change affects the supply chain for chicken, which is distributed by the Guyana Marketing Corporation (GMC) to participating wholesalers. These intermediaries are required to supply retailers, including supermarkets and market vendors, at a maximum price of $380 per pound. Retailers, in turn, are mandated to sell the product to consumers for no more than $450 per pound. This pricing arrangement took effect immediately upon the announcement.

For other meat products, new caps are set to take effect in the coming weeks. Under the revised terms, beef will be sold at a retail price not exceeding $800 per pound, while mutton is capped at $1,200 per pound. Eggs are included in the scheme with a maximum retail price of $1,400 per tray.

The program involves a wide range of local enterprises, from small-scale poultry farms to larger distribution networks. Among the participating businesses are Danny and Sons Halal Meat Centre, The Wholesome Farmhouse, A Rahman Enterprise, H. M Enterprise, B. D'S Farms, and Chubby Chicken Enterprise. The list of signatories also includes specialized operators such as Nandranie Naraine/Poultry, Ashmini Chicken Depo, Kikie's Chicken Farm, and Premium Chicken Retail.

Further participation includes entities focused on mixed meat and agricultural supply, such as DC Catering & Construction, Alternative Measures, and Farmers Produce Poultry. The roster extends to specific farm operations like Picko's Poultry, Royalty Amchar, Green Hill Farms Inc., and Nihal's Poultry & Organic Farm, as well as import and distribution firms like I & S Sankar's Import & Dist. and DM Farm's Supply.

The initiative also encompasses a broad spectrum of smaller dealers and farm owners, including Triple R Farms, Imperial Solutions, Retisha Ramlall Poultry Farm, Dennis Mangru, Miller Poultry, Lynden Fung, Soul Food Poultry, M & L Distributor, and Eggcellent Farm & Meat Center. Additional names on the list include Jas Chicken Center, G and K Meat Centre, Mohammed Khan, TSK Enterprise, Motie Dookie, CMJ Poultry, Dhaniram Poultry, B, D & S Farms, R & R Poultry, and Padrak Poultry.

The network continues with Ross Agrio Producer, Homestyle Meat Centre, Ramphal Poultry, Payman Poultry and Feed Supplies, Salim Khan Halall Meat, Ritchie Poultry Depo, Richie's Meat Centre, C&M Poultry, D's Poultry Ranch, MAI Investment, Bounty Farms, and Greenfield Farms. Individual business operators such as George Persaud, Avinash Doerga, Winston Rambarran, Sherilyn Hamilton, Nyanganie Ghanchiam, Ishwar Singh, Deonarine Persaud, Maurice Robello, Lawrence Singh, and Sahadeo Nandalall are also part of the arrangement.

Final participants include NNR Services and N & D Enterprise. This collective commitment is designed to stabilize prices for key food items while maintaining the operational viability of local producers and distributors within the national market.