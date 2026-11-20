South West Water drafts three-day rationing rota for 1 million households

Proposals to implement a water rota, which could see taps cut off for up to three days at a time, have been drawn up as part of a "stage four severe drought” contingency plan. The measures would affect approximately one million people across England, with specific focus on parts of Devon.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Томаш Сиеницкий, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/ The cat drinks tap water

The logistics of a water rota

The plans, proposed by South West Water (SWW), involve a structured rationing system to combat severe water shortages. Around 60 organisations, including emergency services and local district councils, have been tasked with preparing for the possibility of these cut-offs.

Donna Manson, chief executive of Devon County Council, disclosed the preparations to the council's cabinet last Tuesday. The practicalities of such a system have raised concerns among local officials, particularly regarding the distribution of bottled water and the support of those unable to secure their own supplies.

Impact on vulnerable residents

The shift from a continuous supply to a rota system presents specific challenges for social care. Richard Keeling, Devon County Council's cabinet member for adult services, noted that the council is responsible for 33,000 vulnerable people, including those in care homes, who would require guaranteed water supplies if taps were turned off.

Julian Brazil, the Liberal Democrats leader of Devon County Council, described the prospect as a "disaster" for schools, businesses, and vulnerable residents. He further claimed that the council was excluded from emergency meetings between COBRA and SWW, only receiving sight of the plans after they had been formulated.

Institutional positions

A spokesperson for Defra stated that there are currently no plans to implement water rationing and that the government does not anticipate an impact on public supplies. The department maintained that it is a requirement for water companies in severe drought areas to maintain contingency plans as a last resort.

South West Water's Drought Programme Director, Richard Stanbrook, indicated that while wetter weather has provided some relief, the region requires at least 120 per cent of average rainfall over the next six months to fully exit the drought state by spring. The company stated that these measures are not expected to be necessary this winter, but noted that reservoirs remain low following the hottest summer on record.

The financial management of South West Water has come under scrutiny amid these preparations. Richard Tice, Reform UK deputy leader, pointed to £200 million in dividends paid to shareholders over the last two years as a point of contention while the region faces severe drought declarations.