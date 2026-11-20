UK Government Opens New Clean Power Auction to Secure Lower Electricity Prices

The government has announced a new clean power renewables auction as part of a broader energy reform package introduced by Chancellor John Healey in the Autumn Budget. The move is intended to reduce consumer bills by increasing the volume of domestically produced clean electricity.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Вадим Савицкий is licensed under All Rights Reserved Big Ben, London

The scale of private investment

Energy Minister Michael Shanks stated that previous auctions over the last two years have already secured enough clean electricity to power over 20 million homes. According to the government, this activity has unlocked more than £110 billion in private investment. The current auction aims to accelerate the transition to clean power and reduce the use of fossil fuels.

Auction mechanisms and pricing

The Treasury is implementing a more transparent and competitive auction process to secure projects at the lowest possible price. Exchequer Secretary Dan Tomlinson stated that this approach is designed to maximise control over the procurement of clean power.

The current strategy follows a previous auction round for offshore wind, which the government reports secured capacity at a price 40% lower than the cost of building and operating new gas-fired power plants. Neil McDermott, CEO of the Low Carbon Contracts Company, confirmed that the Contracts for Difference scheme remains the mechanism for enabling this investment.