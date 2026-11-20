North East mental health inquiry to cover deaths and serious harm cases between 2015 and 2025

Retired circuit judge His Honour John Potter has begun the process of defining the scope of a public inquiry into mental health services in the North East, opening a window for the public to influence the terms of reference.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use An elderly man with memory loss

The inquiry, which follows years of campaigning by bereaved families, will examine patient deaths and serious harm cases linked to the Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys NHS Trust. The draft terms of reference propose a review of incidents occurring between January 1, 2015, and July 31, 2025.

Scope of the investigation

The proposed scope is broad, covering individuals who died while in contact with both inpatient and community mental health services. It also extends to those who died within three months of being discharged. Judge Potter has indicated that the inquiry will consider cases involving "serious harm short of death,” not just fatalities.

Those wishing to provide feedback can request a copy of the draft terms of reference by emailing contact@tewv.independent-inquiry.uk. An online questionnaire is currently open and will close at 1pm on November 24.

"It is an honour to chair this important Inquiry,” Judge Potter said. "I am conscious of the experiences of the patients, families and others affected by the matters it will examine, and of the responsibility that comes with this role. I would encourage anyone with views on the draft Terms of Reference to share them with the Inquiry. I will consider every response we receive carefully, and they will inform the recommendations I make to the Government on the final Terms of Reference.”

Context and political backing

The establishment of the inquiry has been a central demand of families who lost loved ones under the trust's care. Prominent among those who campaigned for the investigation are the families of Emily Moore, Christie Harnett, and Nadia Sharif, who died while under the service of the NHS trust.

The inquiry was initially promised by former Health Secretary Wes Streeting. In September, his successor, Health Secretary Yvette Cooper MP, reiterated the government's position. "The families who were let down by the Tees, Esk and Wear Valley NHS Foundation Trust have suffered immeasurable pain,” she said. "Judge Potter has been asked to deliver a comprehensive report into why and how things went so wrong across the trust's mental health services, and what changes must be made.”

Alison Smith, the chief executive of the Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys NHS Trust, stated that the organisation would "fully support the process with transparency, openness and humility.” She added: "Above all, we are committed to listening, reflecting, and taking meaningful action to ensure that we continually improve as an organisation.”

The Department of Health and Social Care confirmed it has been working with patients, survivors, and families to help shape the inquiry's approach. Once the final terms of reference are published, Judge Potter stated he is determined to approach the substantive work "thoroughly, independently and fairly, and without unnecessary delay.”