Home Secretary cites 94 arrests in Soho Road crime reduction

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood has publicly attributed the reduction in crime along Birmingham's Soho Road to a structured partnership between West Midlands Police and the Soho Business Improvement District (BID), citing specific operational metrics from a targeted enforcement initiative.

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The core mechanism of this change is Operation Fearless, a three-year, government-funded pilot programme launched on 13 May. Unlike general policing strategies, this operation deployed 20 dedicated officers to specific "hot spots” within the Soho Road and Handsworth Triangle areas. The authority structure relies on a combined approach: police enforce through warrants, patrols and proactive intervention, while the BID, funded by a levy on local retailers, coordinates community feedback and business security protocols.

According to figures provided by West Midlands Police, the operation has resulted in 94 arrests for drug offences. The force reports the seizure of "hundreds of thousands of pounds” in illicit goods, including counterfeit cigarettes and tobacco. Additionally, 25 vehicles were seized for being abandoned or untaxed, and 13 individuals were addressed through resolution processes related to the illegal sex trade. Chief Inspector John Askew, who leads the operation, stated that the strategy involves listening to resident concerns and acting on the information provided, alongside maintaining a visible presence to reassure the community.

Local business owners have reported a shift in the daily operational environment. Sanjay Patel, owner of S&D Supermarket, noted a decrease in the presence of drug dealers and reports of violence in the last few months, following a period he described as two and a half years of dealing with individuals hanging around the bus stop. Manjit Singh Deu, who has operated a pharmacy on Soho Road for 42 years, acknowledged that while the area feels safer, "the underlying issues haven't gone away.” He credited the Soho BID for coordinating the response, replacing the former Handsworth Traders' Association.

Mahmood emphasised that the government's commitment is not limited to short-term displacement of crime. She described the programme as a "transformative” effort that has allowed legitimate business owners to operate safely and attract new customers, particularly during seasonal peaks such as Diwali. The Home Secretary stated that maintaining high street safety and tackling organised crime fronts remain top priorities, guaranteeing that the three-year programme will continue.

The operational success is framed as dependent on the "buy-in” from local communities. Mahmood highlighted that the police cannot execute their role effectively without strong relationships with the BID and traders. Mani Gill, vice chair of Soho BID and responsible for maintenance and security, confirmed that the high street currently maintains a low vacancy rate, with ongoing engagement between police and partners addressing issues such as anti-social behaviour and fly tipping.