New Singapore facility creates 400 jobs and becomes KLA's largest manufacturing base

On November 20, KLA Corporation completed the launch of a facility expansion at its Ang Mo Kio site in Singapore, bringing the total site area to approximately 420,000 square feet. This physical addition, which includes a new 210,000-square-foot building, marks the Ang Mo Kio location as the company's largest manufacturing site globally. The expansion is designed to increase production capacity for semiconductor equipment used in advanced packaging, silicon photonics, and AI-driven applications.

The operational mechanism of this expansion relies on integrating the new space with the initial phase that opened in October 2024. KLA currently employs more than 2,200 workers across multiple shifts at this single site. The company stated that the new capacity is intended to accelerate the production of its most advanced tools, which are critical for measuring process variations and detecting defects in high-precision chip manufacturing. Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong, also serving as the Minister for Trade and Industry, noted that the expansion is expected to create at least 400 new jobs, specifically in mechanical design engineering, materials evaluation, and product testing.

Future Capacity and Industry Context

Looking beyond the current phase, KLA's Singapore country president Theo Kneepkens outlined plans for a subsequent expansion that is subject to regulatory approvals. This next phase is projected to be larger than the two current buildings combined and is planned for a location in close proximity to the existing site. Kneepkens indicated that the cumulative effect of the current and future expansions will generate approximately 1,000 new positions across research and development, supply chain, and manufacturing engineering functions.

This expansion operates within a broader economic structure where the semiconductor industry contributes close to 6 percent of Singapore's Gross Domestic Product and employs over 35,000 people, according to the Economic Development Board. The site also houses one of KLA's largest global technical training centers, indicating that the infrastructure serves not only manufacturing but also workforce development. In September, the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR) announced expanded partnerships with KLA and other major players such as Applied Materials and GlobalFoundries, suggesting a coordinated effort to strengthen the local supply chain and technological capabilities.