Jose Manalo rules out 2027 political run, cites lack of capability

Jose Manalo has publicly ruled out any plans to enter politics, dismissing calls for him to run for local office despite his high visibility in Philippine entertainment.

The comedian and actor, best known for hosting noontime variety shows, acknowledged that he has received encouragement to campaign for either city councilor or mayor in the upcoming 2027 elections. However, Manalo stated that he is not interested in taking on a political role, clarifying that his involvement in community-focused segments is part of his profession as an entertainer rather than a stepping stone to public service.

"What we do in our segment is part of public service, to consider. It is entertainment, people are enjoying it, and you are helping in that way,” Manalo said in an interview. "But for politics, no. I am not about that. I do not enter a house I cannot manage. Let's admit it, I cannot.”

Manalo noted that during election periods, he and co-host Wally Bayola often appear on stages alongside political candidates for entertainment purposes. The pair recognized the weight of their presence, understanding that sharing the stage with a candidate implies a form of endorsement.

"It still depends on who we endorse and what we say. Of course, our names come with it when we endorse,” Manalo explained. "It is not just about the money. Yes, the talent fee is good. But in the eyes of the people, that is what you need to protect. You need to know the one you are endorsing and how.”

Instead of pursuing a political career, Manalo has focused on his business ventures, expressing satisfaction with the growth of his resort business, which includes a hot spring resort in Laguna. He credited his wife, Mergene "Gene” Maranan, a former member of the Eat Bulaga dance group, for her skill in managing the operation.

"My wife is really good at holding things together,” Manalo said. "She handles everything, including the construction. I do not interfere; if she thinks it is good for the future, we proceed. We are opening a second location, and we hope to finish it soon.”

Pinoy music makes history at Grammys

In separate news, two major Pinoy music groups, SB19 and BINI, have made history by becoming the first Filipino acts to receive nominations for the Grammy Awards.

The groups were named nominees in the inaugural Best Asian Pop Music Performance category for the 2027 ceremony. SB19 earned the nomination for its track "VISA,” while BINI was recognized for the single "Unang kilig.”

Following the announcement, both groups took to social media to celebrate the milestone for Philippine music. SB19 expressed gratitude for the global support: "From the Philippines to the world, thank you for believing in SB19 and standing with us as we carry Filipino music to the global stage.”

BINI highlighted the significance of the achievement for the local music industry: "A historic moment for OPM, for Filipino music, and for everyone who believes in them. The girls are making history, and we couldn't be prouder! Thank you to everyone who continues to support us.”