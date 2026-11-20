Health Ministry India: Director General to resolve disputes over updated disability criteria

The Central Government has updated the guidelines for assessing eight categories of specified disabilities under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016. Notified by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities on November 18, these revised norms replace the previous framework issued in March 2024, altering how disability certificates and Unique Disability Identity (UDID) cards are issued.

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The revised norms provide specific technical criteria for locomotor, visual, hearing, speech and language, intellectual, and autism spectrum disorders, as well as mental illness, blood disorders, and chronic neurological conditions. For individuals with locomotor disabilities-including those with cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy, or dwarfism-assessments will now focus on range of motion, muscle strength, and sensation. Notably, dwarfism is defined as an adult height under 147 cm, with a 4% impairment attributed to every inch of height reduction.

The timing of certification remains a critical factor for accessibility to benefits. Except in cases of amputation, temporary disability certificates will only be granted after six months of symptoms. Permanent certificates are reserved for those aged 18 and above, with a reassessment cycle of every 10 years if requested by the individual or a subject expert.

For sensory impairments, the government has tightened the definitions. Blindness is now specified as a total absence of sight, visual acuity below 3/60 in the better eye after correction, or a visual field of less than 10 degrees. Hearing impairment will be measured via Pure Tone Audiometry at specific frequencies (500 to 4,000 Hz), while speech and language disabilities like dysarthria and apraxia require one year of documented speech therapy before assessment.

The guidelines also introduce a tiered percentage system for cognitive and mental health conditions:

Intellectual Disability: Percentages are scaled from 25% (borderline) to 100% (profound). Children between one and five years will be diagnosed with Global Developmental Delay rather than intellectual disability.

Percentages are scaled from 25% (borderline) to 100% (profound). Children between one and five years will be diagnosed with Global Developmental Delay rather than intellectual disability. Autism Spectrum Disorder: Diagnosed via the AIIMS-modified INCLEN tool. Children under six will receive a temporary certificate for moderate autism, with a full reassessment at age six.

Diagnosed via the AIIMS-modified INCLEN tool. Children under six will receive a temporary certificate for moderate autism, with a full reassessment at age six. Mental Illness: Permanent certification requires a minimum illness duration of two years, based on clinical examinations and the Indian Disability Evaluation and Assessment Scale.

Regarding blood disorders, a benchmark disability of 40% is set for those with severe haemophilia, thalassemia major/intermedia, and homozygous sickle cell disease. For haemophilia, this requires clotting factor levels below 5% and a history of specific joint or intracranial bleeds.

For individuals living with multiple conditions, the government has prescribed a composite calculation formula. Only disabilities of 25% or more are factored into this sum. For example, a person with 40% hearing impairment and 30% visual impairment would be registered with a composite disability of 58%.

Chronic neurological disorders, such as Parkinson's and multiple sclerosis, will be evaluated across a spectrum of cognitive and psychosocial impairments. For epilepsy, the disability percentage is tied directly to the frequency of seizures: ranging from 0% for a single convulsion to 75% for more than ten convulsions per month.

Implementation will be handled by State governments and Union Territory administrations, which must appoint qualified certifying authorities. Any disputes or ambiguities regarding the interpretation of these classifications will be resolved by the Director General of Health Services under the Health Ministry.